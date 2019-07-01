#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
SC refuses to stay decision to grant reservation to EWS category

Updated : July 01, 2019 04:27 PM IST

A bench of Justices SA Bobde and BR Gavai was hearing a bunch of applications seeking to put on hold the appointments being made under 10 percent quota for EWS in the unreserved category.
On April 15, the Union cabinet approved the provision of reservations in admission for economically weaker section students in Central Educational Institution.
