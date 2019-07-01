Business
SC refuses to stay decision to grant reservation to EWS category
Updated : July 01, 2019 04:27 PM IST
A bench of Justices SA Bobde and BR Gavai was hearing a bunch of applications seeking to put on hold the appointments being made under 10 percent quota for EWS in the unreserved category.
On April 15, the Union cabinet approved the provision of reservations in admission for economically weaker section students in Central Educational Institution.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more