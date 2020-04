The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to intervene in a plea seeking a relief package for states and union territories after the government agreed to consider the arguments in the public interest litigation (PIL) as representations to the government.

The plea filed by advocate R. Subramanian has sought the Supreme Court to direct Centre to reimburse additional expenditure and losses in revenue attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic to states governments and union territories.

While pitching for a stimulus package from the Centre, the petition has argued for suspension of the fiscal consolidation roadmap and also the operation of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act. The petition submitted that the Centre as the “ultimate sovereign” is “obliged” to compensate states and union territories for loss of revenue and the additional expenses incurred.

Any funds received by the states, as per the plea, should be used by state governments to formulate schemes for workers in the informal sector. The petition argued that many workers have not received their wages and were struggling to afford the basic necessities.

The Supreme Court, however, refused to intervene and observed that the apex court could not direct the Centre to release funds to states. The bench noted that the court would not risk venturing into budgetary math and that the judges were not experts in matter of public finance. The SC, unequivocally, refused to go into the issue of financial support and adequacy of funds.

Disposing off the plea, the Supreme Court observed that if the Centre has sufficient funds and if the central government thinks it fit, it would go ahead and release the necessary funds to the states. Aiming at the petitioner, the Supreme Court noted that all answers don’t lie in courts and that elected government's were in place at the Centre and states, with the mandate to govern.