The Supreme Court on Thursday refused relief to small industries against the Ministry of Home Affairs’ order which directed firms to pay full wages to their employees during the lockdown period.

The court's observation came after an association of Mumbai-based small industries moved the court, seeking protection from the MHA order.

The association told the court that revenue has collapsed due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in the country. Owing to the disruption in business they are unable to pay workers.

The Maharasthra government has threatened to prosecute owners for non-payment of full salaries.

However, the apex said that no one has yet been prosecuted. The court added that it will hear the association’s plea along with other similar petitions.

In an earlier plea moved by Ludhiana-based micro, medium and small enterprises (MSMEs), the Supreme Court had refused to stay the operation of the MHA order.