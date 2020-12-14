Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 51 minutes ago
auto refresh

SC on Loan Moratorium LIVE Updates: Justice Ashok Bhushan bench to resume hearing today

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: December 14, 2020 11:02 AM IST

event highlights

SC on Loan Moratorium LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court will continue hearing in the loan moratorium or interest waiver case on Monday. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R S Reddy and M R Shah will hear the case. The RBI had in March announced a moratorium on repayment of term deposits for three months, which was later extended till August 31. The move was expected to give borrowers more time to clear payments of EMIs amid the economic fallout of the lockdown, without being classified as NPAs. However, under the RBI circular, the interest chargeable during the moratorium period of three months would be added to the loan installments that fall after the prescribed period. It is this interest burden that is being contested in the plea.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement