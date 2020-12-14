SC on Loan Moratorium LIVE Updates: Justice Ashok Bhushan bench to resume hearing today

SC on Loan Moratorium LIVE Updates: SC had disposed off petitions where petitioners were satisfied compound interest waiver
The Supreme Court had disposed petitions where petitioners are satisfied with compound interest waiver. It directed power producers and other petitioners to submit suggestions before RBI counsels. It also directed Centre and RBI to reply to suggestions put forth before the bench.
SC on Loan Moratorium LIVE Updates: Centre warns apex court against interest waiver, says Rs 6 lakh crore will be forgone; will hit banks' net worth
Centre Warns SC against interest waiver: If the interest is waived off on all types of loans, the amount forgone would be over Rs 6 lakh crore; due to this interest waiver was not even considered. It will wipe out a major part of banks' net worth, will raise serious questions about the survival of banks. For SBI alone, interest waiver will wipe out half of the banks' net worth. Continued payments to depositors critical, for every borrower there are about 8.5 depositors.
SC on Loan Moratorium LIVE Updates: Govt opposes further relief to power gencos and developers citing legacy issues
Govt opposes further relief to Power Gencos, Developers; Says they suffer from legacy issues: Most petitioner associations have legacy issues, their issues not due to the COVID-19, but due to pre-COVID factors. Stress in these sectors not on account of the pandemic. Whatever could be done for the power sector, has been done. On account of the govt relief, even during the COVID-19 power plant did not shut down even for a single day during lockdown. Have also provided sector specific relief for stressed areas under the Kamath Committee. Have also sought govt impetus to affected MSME.
SC on Loan Moratorium LIVE Updates: Here's what power companies told Supreme Court on December 9 hearing
Power Gencos to Supreme Court: 1. RBI to allow restructuring of funds borrowed from LIC, AIFs, FPIs, Foreign Banks. RBI currently allows restructuring only by banks, NBFCs, Cooperatives. 2. Restructuring should be subject to a request by borrowers, not subject to the discretion of the lender. 3. Restructuring requires logistical exercises such as a forensic audit. Requirements such as these should be dispensed with. 4. Lenders should be restrained from taking coercive measures such as the invocation of bank guarantees. 5. Loans restructured under the June 2019 framework were under a monitoring period of 12 months, excluded from Aug 6 circular relief proposed by RBI.
SC on Loan Moratorium LIVE Updates: Apex court had on Sept 3 directed banks to not declare NPAs until further order
The Supreme Court had on September 3 instructed banks not to declare accounts as non-performing assets (NPAs) until further orders after the Centre on October 2 told the apex court that it would waive compound interest on the repayment of loans of up to Rs 2 crore, a move that would provide relief to individual and MSME borrowers.
SC on Loan Moratorim LIVE Updates: RBI had announced moratorium on EMI repayment for 6 months in March
The RBI had in March announced a moratorium on repayment of term deposits for three months, which was later extended till August 31. The move was expected to give borrowers more time to clear payments of EMIs amid the economic fallout of the lockdown, without being classified as NPAs. However, under the RBI circular, the interest chargeable during the moratorium period of three months would be added to the loan installments that fall after the prescribed period. It is this interest burden that is being contested in the plea.