SC on Loan Moratorium LIVE Updates: Justice Ashok Bhushan bench to resume hearing today

SC on Loan Moratorium LIVE Updates: Centre warns apex court against interest waiver, says Rs 6 lakh crore will be forgone; will hit banks' net worth

Centre Warns SC against interest waiver: If the interest is waived off on all types of loans, the amount forgone would be over Rs 6 lakh crore; due to this interest waiver was not even considered. It will wipe out a major part of banks' net worth, will raise serious questions about the survival of banks. For SBI alone, interest waiver will wipe out half of the banks' net worth. Continued payments to depositors critical, for every borrower there are about 8.5 depositors.