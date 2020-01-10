Legal
SC judgement on J&K: Here are key highlights
Updated : January 10, 2020 03:12 PM IST
Internet access is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution, SC observed.
The court said that curtailing fundamental rights of the citizens should not be an arbitrary exercise of power.
The power under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.P.C) can’t be used to suppress legitimate expression of opinion or grievance or exercise of any democratic rights, it said.
