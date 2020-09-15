Legal
SC grants bail to accused under NDPS Act in "unusual times" of COVID-19
Updated : September 15, 2020 02:57 PM IST
SC passed orders for release of persons on bail to decongest jails, applicable to cases of up to seven years sentence.
It said order has been passed in the given facts of the case and not to be treated as a precedent.
A three-judge bench of Justices S K Kaul, Aniruddha Bose and Krishna Murari noted that the apex court has passed orders for release of persons on bail to decongest jails, applicable to cases of up to seven years sentence.