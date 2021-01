The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed review petitions challenging its 2018 judgment upholding the constitutionality of Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme by a 4:1 majority. Justice DY Chandrachud dissented with the majority order in the five-Judge Bench.

The majority of judges held that no case is made out for a review of the Supreme Court's September 2018 judgment which had upheld Aadhaar including passage of the Aadhaar Act as a money bill.

The apex court pronounced its verdict on pleas seeking review of a verdict upholding the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid but striking down some of its provisions, including its linking with bank accounts, mobile phones, and school admissions. A five-judge bench, comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan, SA Nazeer, and BR Gavai, took up in-chambers a batch of review pleas challenging the September 26, 2018 verdict.