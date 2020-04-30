  • SENSEX
SC directs RBI to ensure its moratorium circular is implemented in its letter and spirit

Updated : April 30, 2020 07:28 PM IST

RBI had issued slew of measures to allow a moratorium of three months on payment of instalments
RBI said Interest shall continue to accrue on the outstanding portion of the term loans during the moratorium period.
