Legal SC directs RBI to ensure its moratorium circular is implemented in its letter and spirit Updated : April 30, 2020 07:28 PM IST RBI had issued slew of measures to allow a moratorium of three months on payment of instalments RBI said Interest shall continue to accrue on the outstanding portion of the term loans during the moratorium period.