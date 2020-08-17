Legal SC defers hearing on plea against merger of 6 BSP MLAs of Rajasthan with Congress Updated : August 17, 2020 03:48 PM IST Earlier, the top court had refused to pass any interim order on the plea of the BJP MLA after it was told that the High Court has been dealing with the case. The BJP lawmaker has said that these six Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs have been wrongly allowed by the assembly speaker to merge with the ruling Congres party. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply