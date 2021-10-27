SC constitutes expert panel to probe Pegasus snooping allegations; experts weigh in

The Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed a committee of experts to inquire into the alleged use of Israeli spyware Pegasus for surveillance of Indian citizens. A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said the three-member committee will be headed by former apex court judge RV Raveendran.

Citing national security, the Centre had refused to file a detailed affidavit in the matter. The pleas are related to reports of alleged snooping by government agencies on eminent citizens, politicians and scribes by using Israeli firm NSO’s spyware Pegasus.

Investigations by multiple media organisations across geographies had revealed that eminent Indian citizens including union minister’s Ashwini Vaishnaw and Prahlad Singh Patel, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, journalists, legal professionals and activists - were allegedly snooped on using the spyware.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan, Sajan Poovayya, Senior Advocate at Supreme Court said that the order indicates that privacy of every citizen and individual in the country is paramount and if there is any threat to that it will be probed into at the highest level and probed with the best integrity that is possible.

“This order should be celebrated as success for the citizenry in this country that we have a Supreme Court order constituting a committee with very eminent people and particularly headed by somebody like Justice Raveendran who is an extraordinary judge and a person of unimpeachable integrity. So if that is the genre of the committee which is looking at it, I think the citizen has already won. I doubt that any government which is democratically elected will say they will not provide material to a committee which is looking into the matter and constituted by order of the apex court of the land. So I think government will give whatever information it has and if the committee believes that there is more information needed they will ask for it. So I believe this order indicates that privacy of every citizen and individual in this country is paramount and if there is a situation such as Pegasus it will be probed into at the highest level and probed with the best integrity that is possible," Poovayya said.

Sanjay Hegde, Senior Advocate at Supreme Court, said that it would be in government’s own interest to make whatever disclosures that the committee requires and then request the committee to keep out of the public domain things that might be of national security concern.

“I do hope that the government gets the message that the court is serious about the allegations. These are eminent people of impeccable integrity especially Justice Raveendran who is the former judge of the Supreme Court. The court has deliberately gone out of its way to select people who are not aligned in any manner. So having come to this determination that we will get to the bottom of things, I don’t think government would be wise to play hardball with the committee. It would be in the government’s own interest to make whatever disclosures that the committee requires. Then after satisfying the committee it could request the committee that in case there is something which needs to be kept out of the public domain to be mindful of national security concerns," he said.

Siddharth Varadarajan, Founding Editor of The Wire said, “The manner in which the government has been stone walling questions, queries and the possibilities of even any discussion whether in parliament or outside, I think that this order really is excellent. The questions that the court wants the independent committee to answer are the very questions that the government through the solicitor general told the court that it was unable to and unwilling to provide any answer citing the bogie of national security.”

