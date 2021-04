SC concerned about electoral bonds, reserves order; experts discuss

The Supreme Court today reserved its order on a plea seeking a stay on the fresh issue of electoral bonds but raised concerns over its potential misuse.

Chief Justice Bobde said that there is a need for the government to look into the use of these funds received by political parties.

The plea filed by Association for Democratic Reforms or ADR called for a stay on the April sale of electoral bonds in view of the upcoming state elections.

They highlighted that electoral bonds provided anonymity to those funding political parties and added that it allowed shell companies of large corporates to route bribes to political parties with complete anonymity.

The Centre, however, defended the electoral bonds, saying that there was no question of misuse of these funds as political parties were required to file their IT returns.

The Election Commission, meanwhile, took a more nuanced stance. They said that they do not oppose electoral bonds, but called for better transparency.

To take this discussion forward two former chief election commissioners -TS Krishnamurthy and SY Quraishi-- Gopal Krishna Agarwal, the National spokesperson of BJP, and Retired Major General Anil Verma, the Head of Association for Democratic Reforms spoke to CNBC-TV18.