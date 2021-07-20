SC comes down heavily on Kerala govt for easing COVID curbs for Eid, warns action if cases rise

The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the Kerala government for relaxing COVID-19 restrictions even as the state is recording a high number of cases. A Bench of Justices RF Nariman and BR Gavai said that governments cannot cave into pressure groups, religious entities to put the lives of people at risk.

The apex court said that the state's actions during a pandemic disclose a sorry state of affairs. The action of the Kerala government does not in any real manner safeguard right to life and health of citizens. The relaxations were uncalled for in areas of high positivity rate.

"Pressurehood of any manner cannot infringe upon the most precious right of right to life for citizens of India. If any untoward incident takes place, then any public can bring to our notice and action will be taken accordingly," the Bench said.

The court observed that it was too late to quash relaxations as today is the third day.

The Kerala government had announced the three-day relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions in the state in view of the upcoming Bakrid festival. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced the concessions at a press conference on July 17 and said that in view of Bakrid (Eid-ul-Azha) being celebrated on July 21, textiles, footwear shops, jewellery, fancy stores, shops selling home appliances and electronic items, all types of repairing shops and shops selling essential items shall be allowed to open on July 18-20 from 7 AM to 8 PM in category A, B, and C areas.

The application, which raised the issue of relaxation in restrictions in Kerala, for intervention in the suo motu matter was filed by Delhi-based P K D Nambiar who has sought stay on the state's decision. Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the applicant, told the bench that COVID positivity rate in Kerala is over 10 percent but despite that, restrictions have been relaxed for Bakrid. He said Kerala is among the states having the highest number of COVID cases at present and it has a high positivity rate.

With inputs from PTI