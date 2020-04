A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, today, lashed out at the Centre for not appointing members the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT). The apex court was hearing a plea highlighting how the TDSAT was on the verge of becoming non-functional because of government apathy on the appointments.

Expressing shock at the state of affairs, SC questioned the Centre, “How can the TDSAT work without sitting members? Tribunals are alternatives to the judicial system, how can the tribunal function.”

The plea before the SC had argued that the Chairperson of TDSAT, Justice Shiva Kirti Singh, was due to retire on April 20. The petitioner, represented by Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, argued that with no move by the government to appoint his successor, the tribunal would have to halt operations.

The SC, to ensure continuity of operations at TDSAT, also extended the term of the current Chairperson, Vikas Singh argued the situation was abysmal with the last appointment to the Tribunal having been made in April 2017. Since then, not a single appointment had been made by the government, argued the petitioner. Furthermore, Vikas Singh argued, that in this interim period of 3 years since the last appointment, the two remaining members – BB Srivastava and AK Bhargava - also retired in May 2018 and Oct 2019, respectively.

The petitioner submitted that the sorry state of affairs was such that after the current Chairperson retired, the TDSAT would be completely unmanned.

The petitioner, argued further, that this situation was not unique to TDSAT. Vikas Singh argued that even with the Intellectual Property Appellate Tribunal, despite clear directions by SC to appoint a Chairperson, there had been no progress.