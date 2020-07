In a big move on Friday, the Supreme Court barred the registration of BS-IV vehicles till further order. It also said that something "fradulent" may have taken place.

The Justice Arun Mishra-led bench also expressed anger over large number of BS-IV vehicles sold in March 2020.

The apex court had recently recalled its March 27 order, which allowed the sale of BS-IV vehicles for 10 days across India. It had permitted automobile manufacturers to sell 10 percent of the unsold BS-IV vehicles to make up for the six-day loss amid the nationwide lockdown on March 25.

"Do not take advantage of this court by playing fraud", the bench had warned earlier also while hearing the matter via video conference.

Moreover, the court had made it clear on October 2018 when it said that no BS-IV vehicles will be sold or registered in India from April 1, 2020.

There are many people who purchased BS-IV vehicles in December last year could not get their vehicles registered. Now, the fate of their vehicles is uncertain.