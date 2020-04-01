  • SENSEX
SC asks Centre to respond within a week to PIL seeking protective gear for healthcare professionals

Updated : April 01, 2020 03:58 PM IST

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud was hearing the PIL and conveyed the concerns to the Centre.
Citing a status report, filed on March 31, Mehta argued that the government already demonstrated that it was taking necessary measures to tackle the issue.
The PIL also pointed out that even the Bombay High Court was seized of the matter and had issued notice to Maharashtra to file a reply on concerns over non availability of protective gear.
