SC asks Centre to respond within a week to PIL seeking protective gear for healthcare professionals

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to file a reply within a week on a public interest litigation (PIL), filed by Nagpur-based Dr Jerryl Banait, which red flagged the lack of graded protective gear for healthcare professionals treating coronavirus infected patients.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud was hearing the PIL and conveyed the concerns to the Centre. On being confronted with the issues raised in the PIL, the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre assured the court that the government was seized of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent fallout.

The Solicitor General assured that the concerns raised in the PIL would be looked at by the government. Citing a status report, filed on March 31, Mehta argued that the government already demonstrated that it was taking necessary measures to tackle the issue.

However, Mehta urged in the SC to refrain from issuing a formal notice to the government. Instead, the Solicitor General submitted that the government would file a reply to the red flags, as pointed out in the PIL. The SC has obliged, asking the government to file a reply, without issuance of a notice.

Citing the lack of protective gear such as Hazmat suits, gloves, starch apparels, medical masks, the PIL had sought an urgent deployment of protective gear for all medical and para-medical staff. The PIL urged that the gear should be made available in not just metropolitan cities, but also tier 1 and tier 3 cities.

It also argued that doctors are the first line of defence and are most vulnerable to the exposure to the virus. Also, doctors are in constant touch with infected patients are putting themselves to risk.

The PIL warned that if the rate of infection and rate of mortality increases within the medical community, it would cause the current situation to spiral out of control.

Pointing out that the Andhra Pradesh High Court has already passed orders to that effect directing the state to make necessary safety equipment available to medical staff in the state.