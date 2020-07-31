Legal SC asks Centre to ensure salaries paid to doctors on time, quarantine period not treated as leave Updated : July 31, 2020 01:57 PM IST The court directed the Centre to issue necessary directions for releasing salaries of doctors and frontline healthcare workers engaged in COVID-19 duty on time. The bench was hearing a plea of Dr Arushi Jain, a private doctor questioning the Centre's May 15 decision that 14-day quarantine was not mandatory for doctors. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply