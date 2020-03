Reiterating the need to stop the movement of migrant labourers, the Centre today informed the Supreme Court that all the migrants have been moved off the roads to shelter homes. The centre stated that as many as 6.63 lakh migrant labourers have been moved to shelter homes. This the Centre submitted, was in addition to advisories to the states to ensure complete prohibition of interstate migration.

The Centre made these submissions as the SC heard a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking relief measures for thousands of migrant labourers who were seeking to walk hundreds of kilometres to reach their villages. The SC yesterday had directed the Centre to file a detailed report of steps taken to deal with the migrant labourers' crisis.

Responding to the submissions of the Centre of shelter homes, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Bobde observed, "We want to impress upon you that panic will destroy more lives than the virus. You need counsellors. You can have bhajan, kirtan, namaz or whatever but you have to give strength to the people. Get community leaders belonging to all faiths."

To the concern raised by the CJI, the Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta submitted, "We will mobilise religious leaders, maulvis, sadhus to counsel the migrants in the shelters to counsel them to stay calm." This is the SG submitted would be over and above at least one trained counsellors per district from the district mental health programs. The SG assured, "within 24 hours we will mobilise trained counsellors and religious leaders."

Citing the Centre's worries, the SG submitted that there are around 4.14 migrant labourers in the country. As per the centre, the backward movement of the labourers posed a grave threat. the SG argued, "It is possible that 3 put 10 moving from cities to rural areas are carrying the virus." The SG argued that this would be catastrophic for rural India, which is largely unaffected, so far. He also argued that even in the villages, there was resistance to people seeking to travel back in hordes.

The centre submitted that they have conveyed this concern to States and issued advisories for ensuring enforcement of sealed borders. Citing the Home Secretary, the SG further added that as of 11 am on March 31, no more migrants were on the road. Further, the SG clarified that over and above the 6.63 lakh migrant labourers who have been transported to shelter homes, over 22.88 lakh persons have also been provided with food packets.

The SC asked the centre to ensure that those who have been stopped from migration be provided with food, shelter, and medical aid. Here, the SC cautioned the Centre the responsibility of managing these shelter homes should be given to volunteers and not to the police. The SC warned the centre that there should be no use of force or intimidation.

The Centre also voiced concerns that panic caused by fake news was proving to be the single biggest, unmanageable problem. Agreeing with the Centre that panic could claim more lives than the virus itself, the SC asked the Centre to deploy a portal with the necessary information within 24 hours for fact-checking. The CJI also observed, "The govt should take steps for prevention of misinformation thru social media too including FB, Twitter, Tik Tok". The CJI also asked the centre to consider criminal action against those spreading fake news on coronavirus.

Meanwhile, seeking to reassure the court about the state of preparedness, the SG Tushar Mehta further argued that India has taken various preemptive and preventive measures, going back to January 17. The SG submitted, "So far we have been able to contain the spread of the virus much to our satisfaction, there is less spread in our country than other countries."

The SG submitted that over 15 lakh people have been screened at airports and over 12 lakh at seaports. The SG clarified that those with symptoms were asked to quarantine for 14 days and that over 3.48 lakh persons were under observation.

The SG also submitted that as of January of 2020 there was single lab equipped to handle COVID-19 tests. This figure has been augmented to 118 labs as of today, submitted the Centre.