Supreme Court appoints justice Indu Malhotra-led panel to probe security breach during PM Modi's Punjab visit

The Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed a five-member committee headed by former apex court judge Indu Malhotra to investigate the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab on January 5.

The members appointed in the panel include Inspector General of the National Investigation Agency, Director General of Police of Chandigarh, the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the Additional DGP (Security) of Punjab.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana also directed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to provide all the seized documents pertaining to the security arrangements made by the Punjab government for the PM's visit immediately to the panel head.

The court, while setting up the independent committee, said that the panel will inquire into the causes of the security breach, persons responsible for it, and the measures to be taken in the future for preventing such security breaches of VVIPs.

The bench said that the panel was expected to file its report shortly.

PM Modi's convoy was stranded on a flyover on January 5 due to a blockade by protesters in Punjab's Ferozepur and the prime minister returned from the state without attending scheduled event. The incident attracted criticism from various quarters and wrath of the top court.

-With agency inputs