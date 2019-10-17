SC allows Delhi government to notify higher minimum wages for workers
Updated : October 17, 2019 02:29 PM IST
The Delhi High Court had last year stayed the government notification after several employers in the state argued that the burden of minimum wages and its upward revision would badly affect them.
The apex court observed that if any person is aggrieved by the notification, he shall be entitled to take recourse to legal remedies available in law.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more