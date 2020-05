The Supreme Court agreed to hear a plea by a thinktank that sought a ban on WhatsApp's beta payment service, which has been rolled out as part of its popular instant messaging app.

The plea, filed by Good Governance Chambers, said that WhatsApp was allowed a licence for beta testing to launch a dedicated app for UPI transactions, and that by embedding the service in its messaging app, the company has committed a "flagrant violation of regulatory norms".

It further called that the SC direct the RBI and NPCI to take action against WhatsApp.

Admitting the plea, the SC bench headed by the Chief Justice of India sought a reply from the RBI, NPCI, WhatsApp and the government within three weeks.

On its part, WhatsApp undertook to not roll out payment system without compliance with local laws.

According to reports, WhatsApp is close to a full-service launch towards the month-end after testing its payment service. It has signed up 10 million users in the beta phase.