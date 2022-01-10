SC agrees for high-level committee headed by retired judge to probe PM Modi's security lapse

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to set up an independent committee, to be headed by a former Supreme Court judge to probe Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Ferozepur, Punjab, last week.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli proposed to include DGP Chandigarh, IG National Investigation Agency, Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court, and ADGP (security) of Punjab, in the independent committee to probe the incident.

The apex court has asked both the Centre and Punjab government not to go ahead with their inquires in the matter.

On January 5, the Prime Minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending the planned events, including a rally.

A plea filed by an organisation named Lawyers Voice has sought a thorough investigation into the breach in Prime Minister Modi's security in Punjab to ensure there is no such event in the future. It has also sought the preservation of evidence on security arrangements, court-monitored probe, and action against erring officials of the Punjab government responsible for the alleged lapse.

With inputs from PTI