SAT overturns Sebiâ€™s order to bar PW in Satyam audit fraud case

The Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has overturned the Sebi order, which barred auditor Price Waterhouse (PW) from auditing listed companies in India for two years over charges of its collusion with directors and employees of Satyam Computer Services.

"Sebi has no authority to look into the quality of audit standards and audit services," the SAT said on Monday.

According to the tribunal, Sebi can only take remedial and preventive action and the direction issued to ban PW is neither remedial nor preventive, it's just punitive.

Markets regulator Sebi had passed an order against PW in January 2018 alleging that the audit firm colluded with the management of the scam-tainted Satyam. The regulator had passed an order against PW barring it from offering auditing services to any listed companies for two years.

Price Waterhouse had filed two appeals against Sebi, one of them was a plea to allow it to continue its audit activity until March 2020. Then, the SAT had temporarily allowed PW to carry on its business until March 2019.

The SAT verdict is likely to have an impact on PWâ€™s India audit business. While the company has already stopped taking-up new clients, there are various existing clients being serviced by PW currently.