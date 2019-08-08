SAIL chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary assaulted near office by unknown assailants

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary was assaulted by four unknown assailants near HUDCO Place (near South Extension) on Wednesday at 10.30 pm in New Delhi, the public sector maharatna company said in a statement. The attack happened after Chaudhary’s car was hit by another car occupied by four people while he was on his way home from office.

“Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) is deeply shocked and anguished while sharing the news of murderous assault on the company’s chairman Shri Anil Kumar Chaudhary by four unknown assailants on the night of August 7, 2019 near HUDCO Place, New Delhi while he was on his way back to his residence from office in his official car.

"Shri Chaudhary was brutally attacked at around 10.30 pm when his car was intentionally hit by another car occupied by four people. As he and his driver came out of their car, one person from the other car caught the driver by his neck while the other three severely attacked Shri Chaudhary with iron rods on his head, neck, knees and legs,” SAIL said in a statement.

The armed attackers left the driver unharmed.

“The assailants were also armed with knives. The driver was left unharmed,” the statement added.

A Delhi Police motorcycle patrol unit, which was passing by at the time of the assault, responded and managed to nab two attackers. Chaudhary was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment and was discharged later.

A police complaint has been lodged and investigation is underway into the incident.

“Fortunately, the police motorcycle patrol arrived at the site and managed to nab 2 persons. Shri Chaudhary was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre for immediate medical treatment. He has since been discharged from the hospital. A complaint to this effect has been registered at Hauz Khas Police Station, New Delhi. The police is investigating the attack from all possible angles,” the statement added.

A Delhi University graduate, Chaudhary on Saturday took charge as chairman of state-owned SAIL in late September 2018. He earlier served as director of SAIL from 2011.