SAIL chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary assaulted near office by unknown assailants
Updated : August 08, 2019 12:49 PM IST
The attack happened after SAIL chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary's car was hit by another car occupied by four people while he was on his way home from office.
A Delhi Police motorcycle patrol unit, which was passing by at the time of the assault, responded and managed to nab two attackers.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more