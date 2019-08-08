#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
SAIL chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary assaulted near office by unknown assailants

Updated : August 08, 2019 12:49 PM IST

The attack happened after SAIL chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary's car was hit by another car occupied by four people while he was on his way home from office.
A Delhi Police motorcycle patrol unit, which was passing by at the time of the assault, responded and managed to nab two attackers.
