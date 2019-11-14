Legal
Sabarimala verdict: Supreme Court refers decision on women's entry to a larger bench
Updated : November 14, 2019 11:53 AM IST
Sabarimala verdict: The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the verdict on the entry of women in Sabarimala temple to a larger bench.
Sabarimala review petitions will remain pending until the issue is decided by larger bench.
A bench of five judges, consisting of the chief justice Ranjan Gogoi, and justices DY Chandrachud, Rohinton Nariman, Indu Malhotra, and AM Khanwilkar pronounced the verdict.
