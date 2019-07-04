RSS defamation case: Rahul Gandhi pleads 'not guilty', gets bail

The case was filed by RSS worker Dhrutiman Joshi who accused Gandhi of linking the right-wing organization with the murder of Bengaluru-based journalist Gauri Lankesh in 2017.
This is the second petition filed by an RSS activist in Maharashtra against Rahul Gandhi, MP from Wayanad in Kerala.
A large number of Congress activists led by Deora, former city chief Sanjay Nirupam and other leaders welcomed Gandhi at the Mumbai Airport on his first visit to the city a day after he quit as party President.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more