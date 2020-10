Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with a drugs case related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case, has been granted bail.

However, her brother Showik Chakraborty's bail has been rejected. Rhea and Showik, along with Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the case. Rhea was accused of being "an active member of a drugs syndicate".

Rhea's counsel argued that the NCB did not recover even an ounce of drugs from her possession.

Last month, Rhea's and Showik's bail pleas, along with others', were rejected by a special court. Rhea was arrested on September 8 and since has been in judicial custody. Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested on Sept 5.

The NCB is probing the drug angle in this case under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.

Various angles surrounding the death of Rajput are being probed by the NCB, ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Rajput was found dead at his Bandra flat on June 14.