Religare Finvest case: HC seeks police reply on ex-Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh's bail plea

Updated : October 03, 2020 05:42 PM IST

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait issued the notice on Shivinder Mohan Singh's plea and sought a response from the Delhi Police and RFL, the complainant in the case.
Senior advocate Mohit Mathur, appearing for complainant RFL, said he will file a reply to the contention raised in the petition by Singh.
