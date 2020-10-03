Legal Religare Finvest case: HC seeks police reply on ex-Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh's bail plea Updated : October 03, 2020 05:42 PM IST Justice Suresh Kumar Kait issued the notice on Shivinder Mohan Singh's plea and sought a response from the Delhi Police and RFL, the complainant in the case. Senior advocate Mohit Mathur, appearing for complainant RFL, said he will file a reply to the contention raised in the petition by Singh. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.