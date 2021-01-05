  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Legal
Legal

Reliance petition against vandalism: HC issues notice to Punjab, Central governments

Updated : January 05, 2021 05:59 PM IST

RJIL approached the HC against acts of vandalism by vested interests and business rivals in the name of farmers’ agitation, which had resulted in damage to mobile towers and forced shutting down of Jio centres.
Reliance petition against vandalism: HC issues notice to Punjab, Central governments

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Oil prices up $1 on OPEC output cut talks, Iran tension

Oil prices up $1 on OPEC output cut talks, Iran tension

Supreme Court clears govt's new Parliament project with 2:1 verdict

Supreme Court clears govt's new Parliament project with 2:1 verdict

Union Budget to be presented on Feb 1: Report

Union Budget to be presented on Feb 1: Report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement