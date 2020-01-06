Finance
Reliance Home Finance could soon face NCLT proceedings, says report
Updated : January 06, 2020 01:06 PM IST
According to the report, the debt investors of the company, which is a unit of Reliance Capital, are all set to take legal action against the firm after it defaulted on bond repayments.
The IDBI trusteeship, that represents non-convertible debenture (NCD) holders of the firm, has appointed Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas as the legal adviser for the affected investors, the report said.
