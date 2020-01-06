Reliance Home Finance could soon face NCLT proceedings, says report

Reliance Home Finance (RHFL) may soon find itself facing recovery proceedings initiated by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), reported The Economic Times, citing multiple industry sources.

According to the report, the debt investors of the company, which is a unit of Reliance Capital, are all set to take legal action against the firm after it defaulted on bond repayments.

The IDBI trusteeship, that represents non-convertible debenture (NCD) holders of the firm, has appointed Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas as the legal adviser for the affected investors, the report said.

“The legal firm has conducted a conference call with investors and has already prepared an application draft on behalf of the investors,” an investor was quoted as saying in the report. Further, another investor added that they are weighing the option of filing the case either at National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) or Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT).

However, a spokesperson of the Reliance Capital responded to the development by saying that RHFL has sufficient assets to honour repayment claims.