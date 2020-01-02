Recovery under IBC highest at 43 percent in FY19, says Equirus Securities

Recovery under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) was highest at 43 percent in FY19 compared with other resolution methods such as SARFAESI, Lok Adalat, and Debt Recovery Tribunals (DRTs), according to a report by Equirus Securities.

In FY19, the total number of cases under resolution increased by 27 percent, with banks not shying away from IBC. Cases registered under IBC also increased by 61 percent YoY, said the report.

The government introduced IBC in May 2016, but the fledgeling bankruptcy law has been hobbled by a backlog of unresolved cases due to legal actions filed by the owners of bankrupt companies who are typically reluctant to give up control. Last January, the Supreme Court upheld the IBC, dealing a setback for defaulters.

Equirus Securities said banks have stepped up efforts for recovery and are walking the talk with erring promoters. "As a result, the number of cases filed under the various schemes has jumped, with SARFAESI being the highest. Lok Adalats has seen the highest number of registered cases,” it said.

The amount locked up in DRTs and SARFAESI is very high, at close to Rs 6 trillion put together, with IBC following next.

However, the average ticket size for IBC was the highest and increased for all categories in FY19 except Lok Adalat. The total amount recovered under IBC in FY19 was Rs 7,08,190 million, a recovery rate of 43 percent.

More than 2,500 cases have been admitted under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) so far. The pace of admittance in NCLT, the court that deals with bankruptcy cases, picked up in March 2019 with learnings and a nudge from the regulator, the report added.

About 41 percent of these cases have been either resolved in some form or the other, and 59 percent remain open under NCLT.

In FY19, the number of cases that got closure jumped by nearly 3 times. The first half of FY20 has shown a similar improvement.

Differentiating between a resolution plan and liquidation, the report said that resolution plans definitely yield more value for all stakeholders involved from a time and cost perspective.

“Under a resolution plan, liquidation value stood at 20 percent of claims admitted. However, overall realizations have been nearly double at 41 percent. At the same time, of 587 liquidations, 550 are yet to take effect. There has been nearly zero recovery from liquidations that have taken place,” it said.

Among sectors, manufacturing companies form the largest segment of cases with more companies in basic metals and textiles forming part of the NCLT. In terms of closure, real estate segment, construction and food beverages numbers have seen lower closures, the report added.

Recent amendments in the IBC Act cleared by the Parliament such as deadline of 330 days including litigation and resolution binding on government authorities, in unison with the RBI’s revised asset quality framework incentivising banks to promptly refer stressed loans to NCLT, is expected to further speed up the resolution process.

“We believe the revised frameworks will fast-track the resolution of stressed assets. Moreover, the requirement of additional provisions on any implementation delays will act as a strong incentive for lenders to complete resolution within the prescribed timelines,” Equirus Securities said.

The report also finds that the IBC has improved dramatically in terms of years taken to complete one cycle. India has improved its tenure to 1.8 years in 2019 from four years in 2018.