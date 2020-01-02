Recovery under IBC highest at 43 percent in FY19, says Equirus Securities
Updated : January 02, 2020 02:51 PM IST
The total amount recovered under IBC in FY19 was Rs 7,08,190 million, a recovery rate of 43 percent.
More than 2,500 cases have been admitted under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) so far.
In FY19, the number of cases that got closure jumped by nearly 3 times.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more