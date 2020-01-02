#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Recovery under IBC highest at 43 percent in FY19, says Equirus Securities

Updated : January 02, 2020 02:51 PM IST

The total amount recovered under IBC in FY19 was Rs 7,08,190 million, a recovery rate of 43 percent.
More than 2,500 cases have been admitted under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) so far.
In FY19, the number of cases that got closure jumped by nearly 3 times.

