Ready to hang Nirbhaya case convicts; will bring 'great relief' to me, says Meerut hangman
Updated : January 08, 2020 07:04 AM IST
He said executing those who were involved in the horrific crime will bring "great relief" to him, Nirbhaya's parents and everybody else.
A Delhi court issued death warrants against all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case and ordered that they be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail.
