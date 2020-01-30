Finance
RBI slaps penalty of Rs 1 crore on HDFC Bank
Updated : January 30, 2020 11:40 AM IST
It was observed that the transactions effected in 39 current accounts were disproportionate to the declared income and profile of the customers, RBI said.
A notice was issued to the HDFC bank to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the direction.
