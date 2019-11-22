RBI releases list of 30 major wilful defaulters, says report

The Reserve Bank of India has disclosed a list of India’s 30 major wilful defaulters, which included many well-known names such as Gitanjali Gems, Rotomac Global, Business Standard reported. All these companies, or their promoters, have been slapped with cases by either the Central Bureau of Investigation or the Enforcement Directorate over the past five years

Zoom Developers, Deccan Chronicle Holdings, Winsome Diamonds, REI Agro, Siddhi Vinayak Logistics and Kudos Chemie were among the other famous names included in the list, according to the report.

In response to a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by news portal The Wire in May 2019, the RBI has released a list of 30 major wilful defaulters, noted the report.

Total funded advances outstanding to these 30 companies – along with the amount the banks have written off so far – adds up to over Rs 50,000 crore, noted the report.