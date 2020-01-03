#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Ratan Tata moves SC, challenges NCLAT order holding him guilty of prejudicial and oppressive acts

Updated : January 03, 2020 11:52 AM IST

Ratan Tata in his please siad the NCLAT has held him guilty without any factual or legal foundation.
The NCLAT judgment in Cyrus Mistry case blatantly indulges in propagating a selective narrative where relevant facts and record have been glossed over, he added.
Tata Sons on January 2 challenged Mistry's reinstatement in the SC, arguing that the NCLAT lacks the jurisdiction to grant relief to Mistry.
