Business
Ratan Tata moves SC, challenges NCLAT order holding him guilty of prejudicial and oppressive acts
Updated : January 03, 2020 11:52 AM IST
Ratan Tata in his please siad the NCLAT has held him guilty without any factual or legal foundation.
The NCLAT judgment in Cyrus Mistry case blatantly indulges in propagating a selective narrative where relevant facts and record have been glossed over, he added.
Tata Sons on January 2 challenged Mistry's reinstatement in the SC, arguing that the NCLAT lacks the jurisdiction to grant relief to Mistry.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more