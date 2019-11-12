#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Legal
Legal

Ranjan Gogoi headed bench to deliver verdict on bringing CJI under RTI act tomorrow

Updated : November 12, 2019 04:45 PM IST

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will pronounce the judgement at 2:00 pm.
Other members of the bench are Justices N V Ramana, D Y Chandrachud, Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna.
The high court verdict was delivered by a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice A P Shah (since retired) and Justices Vikramjit Sen and S Muralidhar.
Ranjan Gogoi headed bench to deliver verdict on bringing CJI under RTI act tomorrow
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

This smallcap debt-free company has given 1,000% return in the last 10 years

This smallcap debt-free company has given 1,000% return in the last 10 years

Uber India gets Rs 1,767-crore capital infusion, its biggest ever from parent

Uber India gets Rs 1,767-crore capital infusion, its biggest ever from parent

Ypres: Remembering World War I’s forgotten Indian soldiers

Ypres: Remembering World War I’s forgotten Indian soldiers

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV