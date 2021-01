Ace investors Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Ramesh Damani have approached capital market regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to settle an insider-trading case where they are currently being probed, reported BusinessLine.

The case relates to trading in the shares of Aptech Computers in 2016.

Jhunjhunwala’s brother Rajesh Kumar a chartered accountant, wife Rekha, and mother-in-law Sushiladevi Gupta are among others who are being probed and have also sought to settle the matter with SEBI, the newspaper report said.

Ushma Sheth, the sister of Utpal Sheth, CEO of Jhunjhunwala’s Rare Enterprises, and Madhu Vadera Jayakumar, a board member of Aptech, have also sought to settle the issue, the report added quoting sources.

Last year, notices and summons were issued to all these investors and some were even questioned.

Sebi has been probing trading in Aptech shares by these investors between February and September 2016. The regulator found that there was unpublished price-sensitive information in Aptech when the high profile investors were dealing in the company shares.

Jhunjhunwala has management control over Aptech and is also on its board. In September 2016, the Aptech share price hit the 10 percent upper circuit after Jhunjhunwala’s brother and sister bought 2.5 lakh and 5 lakh shares, respectively.

Both these trades combined were worth over Rs 100 crore then. In just a few days, Aptech announced entry into the pre-school education segment, the report added.