Legal Prashant Bhushan refuses to apologise in SC for his 2 tweets against judiciary Updated : August 24, 2020 03:12 PM IST Bhushan said as an officer of court he believes as a duty to speak up when he believes there is a deviation from its sterling record. Bhushan further said that an apology cannot be a mere incantation and any apology has to, as the court has itself put it, be sincerely made. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply