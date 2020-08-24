  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Legal
Legal

Prashant Bhushan refuses to apologise in SC for his 2 tweets against judiciary

Updated : August 24, 2020 03:12 PM IST

Bhushan said as an officer of court he believes as a duty to speak up when he believes there is a deviation from its sterling record.
Bhushan further said that an apology cannot be a mere incantation and any apology has to, as the court has itself put it, be sincerely made.
Prashant Bhushan refuses to apologise in SC for his 2 tweets against judiciary

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Kalyan Jewellers files DRHP for Rs 1,750-crore IPO, says report

Kalyan Jewellers files DRHP for Rs 1,750-crore IPO, says report

Eicher Motors shares jump 10% after 1:10 stock split comes into effect

Eicher Motors shares jump 10% after 1:10 stock split comes into effect

GST reduced tax rates, doubled taxpayer base to 1.24 cr: FinMin

GST reduced tax rates, doubled taxpayer base to 1.24 cr: FinMin

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement