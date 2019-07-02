Legal
PNB fraud: Singapore HC orders freezing bank account of Nirav Modi's family
Updated : July 02, 2019 02:40 PM IST
The agency said the bank account is in the name of Pavillion Point Corporation based in the British Virgin Island, a company "beneficially owned" by Purvi Modi and Maiank Mehta.
The two are the sister and brother-in-law of Nirav Modi, who is currently under arrest in this alleged bank fraud case in London.
