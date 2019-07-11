Finance
PNB fraud: ED attaches Mehul Choksi's assets worth Rs 24.77 crore
Updated : July 11, 2019 07:52 PM IST
The attached properties include three commercial assets based in Dubai, a Mercedes Benz car and a number of fixed deposits in bank accounts in the country and outside, the agency said.
The total value of the attached properties is Rs 24.77 crore, it said.
