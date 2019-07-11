In association with
HPIDFC
cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Legal
Finance

PNB fraud: ED attaches Mehul Choksi's assets worth Rs 24.77 crore

Updated : July 11, 2019 07:52 PM IST

The attached properties include three commercial assets based in Dubai, a Mercedes Benz car and a number of fixed deposits in bank accounts in the country and outside, the agency said.  
The total value of the attached properties is Rs 24.77 crore, it said.
PNB fraud: ED attaches Mehul Choksi's assets worth Rs 24.77 crore
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

IndusInd Bank Q1 results tomorrow: Here’s what to expect

IndusInd Bank Q1 results tomorrow: Here’s what to expect

US removes country cap on Green Card

US removes country cap on Green Card

Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 11,500 for first time since May 17, Sensex down 174 points; Bajaj Finance falls 5%

Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 11,500 for first time since May 17, Sensex down 174 points; Bajaj Finance falls 5%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV