PNB fraud case: Nirav Modi remanded until February 27 by a London court

Updated : January 31, 2020 05:45 PM IST

Nirav Modi, who has been lodged at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London, appeared via videolink from prison before District Judge David Robinson.
Nirav Modi's extradition trial is scheduled for five days starting May 11
Modi is meanwhile expected to appear for call-over hearings every 28 days at Westminster Magistrates' Court until the case management hearings for his extradition trial kick in.
PNB fraud case: Nirav Modi remanded until February 27 by a London court
