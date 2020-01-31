PNB fraud case: Nirav Modi remanded until February 27 by a London court
Updated : January 31, 2020 05:45 PM IST
Nirav Modi, who has been lodged at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London, appeared via videolink from prison before District Judge David Robinson.
Nirav Modi's extradition trial is scheduled for five days starting May 11
Modi is meanwhile expected to appear for call-over hearings every 28 days at Westminster Magistrates' Court until the case management hearings for his extradition trial kick in.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more