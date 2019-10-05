Finance
PMC Bank's Rs 4,355 crore fraud: Ex-MD Joy Thomas sent to police custody till October 17
Updated : October 05, 2019 03:51 PM IST
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police, which had arrested Thomas on Friday, produced him before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S G Shaikh.
On Thursday, the EOW had arrested directors of the bankrupt Housing Development and Infrastructure (HDIL) Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang in connection with the case.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more