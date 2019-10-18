PMC Bank case: Setback for depositors, SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking relief

In a setback for the depositors of PMC Bank, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain the public interest litigation (PIL) seeking relief. The apex court said that relief, if any, has to be sought before the relevant HC.

The PIL was filed by consumer protection activist Bejon Kumar Mishra. The PIL had sought quashing of the RBI notifications dated Sept 23, Sept 26 and Oct 3, which had slapped limits on withdrawals by depositors. The PIL had also sought protective measures in the form of insurance cover of 100 percent for the deposits of 15 lakh depositors of the bank.

The PIL before the SC came even as depositors of the bank have moved at least three different HCs — Bombay HC, Gujarat HC and MP HC.

The petitioner argued before the CJI-led three-judge bench of the Supreme Court that any limits placed on withdrawal of one's savings are untenable under the Consumer Protection Act and the RBI Act.

The petitioners also argued that the government should provide a bailout package for the bank to rescue the depositors. The petitioner argued that the government which has rolled out distress packages for farmers should deploy similar relief.

Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre argued that the government was aware of the concerns of the depositors and was working for resolving them. He also informed the court that the investigation was underway and that the ED was moving swiftly in attaching assets of PMC Bank, PMC Bank chairman, HDIL, HDIL promoters, HDIL board of directors for recovery of funds.

After hearing the arguments, the Supreme Court concluded that it will not entertain the PIL under Article 32.

The development comes even as panic escalates among PMC Bank account holders due to the uncertainties over their deposits, which have been stuck after the Reserve Bank of India put a restriction on the lender for six months owing to a massive understatement of NPAs.

The central bank put PMC Bank under restrictions last month, meaning the lender cannot give fresh loans and accept fresh deposits during the stated period. Withdrawals have been capped at Rs 40,000 per account.

At the centre of the fraud is HDIL, which is believed to have taken a substantial amount of loan from the bank.

After the case came to light, Joy Thomas, PMC Bank's MD, who now stands suspended, had reportedly admitted to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that the bank's exposure to the bankrupt HDIL is over Rs 6,500 crore — four times the regulatory cap or a whopping 73 percent of its entire assets of Rs 8,880 crore.

HDIL directors and the PMC chairman were arrested after the fraud unfolded.