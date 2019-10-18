PMC Bank case: Setback for depositors, SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking relief
Updated : October 18, 2019 12:04 PM IST
The PIL had sought protective measures in the form of insurance cover of 100 percent for the deposits of 15 lakh depositors of the bank.
The apex court said that relief, if any, has to be sought before the relevant HC.
