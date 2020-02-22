Legal PM Modi says Indians wholeheartedly welcomed critical judicial verdicts despite apprehensions Updated : February 22, 2020 02:01 PM IST Modi, while emphasising on the use of technology and the internet, said it would help in procedural management of courts and would benefit the justice delivery system to a large extent. Prime Minister said the government is working towards connecting every court to the e-courts system and establishment of national judicial data could result in simplification of court processes. Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad referred to apex court's judgements and said terrorists and corrupt people have "no right to privacy" and such persons should not be allowed to abuse the system.