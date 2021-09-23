PM Cares a charitable trust, not created under constitution or any law: PMO to Delhi HC

The Prime Minister's Office on Thursday said that the PM Cares is a Charitable Trust and was not created under the constitution or under any law.

It is not a fund of the government and the amount does not go to the Consolidated Fund of India, the PMO said, adding that the Right to Information (RTI) Act act does not permit disclosure of third party information.

The PMO said that the Trust operates with transparency and the funds are audited by CAG’s panel of Chartered Accountants. Also, the audited report is available on the website, the PMO said.

All donations are received via online payments, cheques and they are audited, the PMO mentioned.