Plea in Kerala High Court bats against mandatory use of Aarogya Setu app; red flags surveillance risks, security hazards

Updated : May 07, 2020 06:06 PM IST

The plea, in the interim, has asked the court to restrain authorities from taking any penal action against those not using the app.
The plea warns that the app collects sensitive personal information and interacts with various other devices which is a security hazard.
