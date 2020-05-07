Healthcare Plea in Kerala High Court bats against mandatory use of Aarogya Setu app; red flags surveillance risks, security hazards Updated : May 07, 2020 06:06 PM IST The plea, in the interim, has asked the court to restrain authorities from taking any penal action against those not using the app. The plea warns that the app collects sensitive personal information and interacts with various other devices which is a security hazard. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365