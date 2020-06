Hearing a plea seeking interest waiver on loans taken for six months till August 2020, the Supreme Court of India noted that economics can’t be placed before the health concerns of the people. The SC’s observation was in response to RBI’s affidavit cautioning the top court that a “forced” waiver of interest for six months would hit the banks by over Rs 2 lakh crores.

In its reply to the plea seeking interest waiver, the RBI had noted that it was neither prudent nor appropriate. The RBI cautioned that forced waiver of interest may risk the financial viability of banks, which in turn may put the depositors in jeopardy.

In its affidavit, the central bank reasoned that banks must remain sound and profitable for ensuring the safety of depositors and financial stability in the country. The RBI argued, in its reply, that interest of loans is an important source of income for banks and that to remain viable the lenders need to sustain reasonable interest margins.

The SC, however, didn’t entirely agree with the banking regulator. The SC observed that these were not “normal” circumstances and were exceptional. The SC noted that the grant of a moratorium, without the interest waiver, would prove detrimental to many borrowers.

The SC also expressed anguish over the wide-spread reportage over the RBI’s affidavit, even before the hearing before the apex court. The SC asked the RBI if the central bank prefers filing its reply in the media, before filing it before the SC.

The petitioner in this case also alleged that the RBI was seeking to sensationalize the issue. The petitioner also remarked that the “cat is out of the bag”, with the RBI being more concerned about the profitability and viability of banks.

The Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, meanwhile, has assured the court that the Finance Ministry is seized of the matter is considering the issue.