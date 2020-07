Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) signed with Chinese companies are the latest targets of the rising anti-China sentiment in the country.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the Supreme Court has sought the cancellation of the $1 billion MoU signed by the Maharashtra state government with China’s Great Wall Motors.

The same plea also targets the $300 million MoU signed in 2017, between the Adani Group and the China’s East Hope Group for manufacturing solar power equipment in Mundra SEZ.

The PIL has been filed by a 25-year-old resident of Jammu, Supriya Pandita.

The PIL has argued that doing business with Chinese when Indian soldiers were losing their lives at the border in skirmishes with that country, was against the will and sentiment of people of India.

Taking note of the recent government decision to ban 59 Chinese apps, the PIL argued that while such measures were welcome, allowing MoUs to be signed with Chinese entities sends a “wrong message” to the people of India.

The PIL argued that the “national security threat” invoked by the government to ban 59 Chinese apps should be applied uniformly, in ensuring a termination of MoUs with Chinese companies.