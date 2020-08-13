  • SENSEX
Physical hearing may begin in some courts in SC from next week

Updated : August 13, 2020 10:50 AM IST

Shivaji M Jadhav, President of the Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association (SCAORA), said that the judges committe met Bar leaders on Tuesday and "is seriously considering to start at least 2-3 physical courts from the next week".
Sources said that the judges panel would give its commendations to Chief Justice S A Bobde for necessary action.
