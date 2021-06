Digital payment platforms PhonePe and BharatPe are headed for a trial over the word "Pe", pronounced as Pay, after two years of court proceedings.

The court proceedings gained momentum after Walmart-funded PhonePe withdrew an injunction plea it filed against BharatPe and instead requested a speedy disposal of the main lawsuit.

The main lawsuit has not been withdrawn which was filed in 2019.

PhonePe had earlier filed an injunction plea before a division bench of the Delhi High Court as a single judge bench had denied it last month. As per The Economic Times report, PhonePe has told the court it does not wish to press the present appeal on injunction but wants an "expeditious disposal of the suit".

PhonePe had filed a lawsuit claiming trademark rights over the suffix – "Pe" against Delhi-based BharatPe which is being used in English and Hindi in text and graphic description.

"Keeping in view of the aforesaid limited prayer, we dispose of the present appeal by directing the learned single judge to expedite the hearing and disposal of the suit. We further direct that none of the parties shall unnecessarily take an adjournment in the proceedings before the learned single judge" the division bench order said.

