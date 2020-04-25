  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Legal
Legal

Perils of video conferencing: Rajasthan HC lawyer appears in 'baniyan' for online hearing

Updated : April 25, 2020 05:24 PM IST

The order passed by Justice Sharma reiterated that court functioning during the lockdown does not exempt lawyers from wearing their uniform.
The HC order also cited the Advocates Act, which clearly required lawyers to wear their uniforms while pleading their cases.
Perils of video conferencing: Rajasthan HC lawyer appears in 'baniyan' for online hearing

You May Also Like

India's 1 month of lockdown: Experts feel it helped in preventing 'US or Europe-like' situation

India's 1 month of lockdown: Experts feel it helped in preventing 'US or Europe-like' situation

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end over 1.5% lower; Bajaj Finance slumps over 8%

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end over 1.5% lower; Bajaj Finance slumps over 8%

Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India

Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement