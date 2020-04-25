Legal Perils of video conferencing: Rajasthan HC lawyer appears in 'baniyan' for online hearing Updated : April 25, 2020 05:24 PM IST The order passed by Justice Sharma reiterated that court functioning during the lockdown does not exempt lawyers from wearing their uniform. The HC order also cited the Advocates Act, which clearly required lawyers to wear their uniforms while pleading their cases. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365